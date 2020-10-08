A 66-year-old man died Wednesday in a house fire in Washington County that is now being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire in a single-family home at 88 Ridge Road in Robbinston was reported around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the body of the man inside the home.
The man’s name has not been released and investigators have not said if the man lived in the house. The body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Robbinston Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine reports another 49 cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
-
Schools and Education
Positive COVID-19 case reported at St. Michael’s School in Augusta
-
Schools and Education
Charter school in Cornville, Skowhegan sees multiple cases of COVID-19
-
Nation & World
Trump official hosted Atlanta wedding in violation of state virus orders
-
Local & State
Hiker dies after being air-lifted from Mount Katahdin