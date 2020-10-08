The New England Small College Athletic Conference announced Thursday that it is canceling conference competition and championships for the 2020-21 winter sports season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 11-member league includes three colleges in Maine: Bates, Bowdoin and Colby. The conference had canceled its fall sports season on July 10. NESCAC schools, which compete in NCAA Division III, will be allowed to schedule nonconference contests this winter if they choose.

Thursday’s announcement was made as a joint statement from the league’s presidents.

“Many of our institutions have made or are considering significant modifications to the 2020-21 academic calendar,” the statement said. “As a result, many of our students will not return to campus for the spring semester until late January or early February.

“Given these institutional policies and calendar changes, the NESCAC Presidents have unanimously decided to cancel NESCAC conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season. Among other things, the timing of students’ return to campus means there will not be enough time to conduct meaningful conference play.

“We understand this decision will disappoint many of our students, given the important role athletics plays in the student experience. We remain committed to providing meaningful opportunities for our students to engage in athletic activities. Students may continue to participate in practice activities, strength and conditioning, skill development and leadership programming in accordance with NCAA, Conference and institutional policies, as well as state and local health guidelines.”

