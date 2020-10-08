I am pleased to full-heartedly endorse Dan Newman as a candidate for House District 76, representing the towns of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon, Rome, Vienna and Wayne.

As a former business owner, a selectperson for Belgrade for many years, an active member of the town budget committee, and a volunteer fireman who routinely makes sacrifices to serve his community, Dan knows the problems that are confronting our towns and the state of Maine. He understands the local and state challenges, brought to us by COVID-19. Difficult budgetary issues must be addressed and Dan’s background and calm, thoughtful approach to problem resolution is what we need now.

He is running to serve all of us and will make decisions based on what is best for his constituents and the state. Respected by all who know him, he is the right person to represent House District 76.

Dennis L. Keschl

Belgrade

