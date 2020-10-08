I am pleased to full-heartedly endorse Dan Newman as a candidate for House District 76, representing the towns of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon, Rome, Vienna and Wayne.
As a former business owner, a selectperson for Belgrade for many years, an active member of the town budget committee, and a volunteer fireman who routinely makes sacrifices to serve his community, Dan knows the problems that are confronting our towns and the state of Maine. He understands the local and state challenges, brought to us by COVID-19. Difficult budgetary issues must be addressed and Dan’s background and calm, thoughtful approach to problem resolution is what we need now.
He is running to serve all of us and will make decisions based on what is best for his constituents and the state. Respected by all who know him, he is the right person to represent House District 76.
Dennis L. Keschl
Belgrade
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘This Day in Maine’ and ‘The Lost Boys of London’
-
Letters to the Editor
Allen stands and fights for what’s right
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe loves Hallowell community
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 8
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins won’t stand up to President Trump
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.