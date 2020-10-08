WATERVILLE – Love; this is the first word that comes to mind for both daughter and son as they remember their Mother, Virginia C. Moody, who died unexpectedly Saturday morning, Oct. 3, 2020. “Ginny”, as both her friends and family knew her, was a lifetime educator, graduating in 1971 from the University of Maine at Farmington with a secondary education degree, and going on to earn both her Masters in Special Education and her CAS in Literacy/Education from the University of Maine at Orono. Ginny began her career as a High School History/Government teacher and coach at Jay High School, riding her motorcycle on the back roads to work and creating a name for herself and a fan club amongst her coworkers and students; the school yearbook was dedicated to her in her third year of teaching.

She left teaching when her first child, Jonathan was born and while he was young created and ran a pre-school with her cousin and close friend Talie Mickewich. She returned to teaching as an ed-tech, working simultaneously at True-Value Hardware Store to put herself through school to become a certified special education teacher at Jay Elementary school, a position she was meant for. She brought her passion and creativity to the position: turning her classroom into a dynamic space (at one point creating a life-size replica of a Tipi), creating art and music and food with her students, and coaching their participation in the Special Olympics. She was a constant advocate for her students; being in her classroom felt like being with your family. She would remain in Special Education before Multiple Sclerosis forced her to retire in February 2001.

As a child, Ginny grew up loving art and music and animals. Memento boxes and family photo collections contain her art, clippings from public speaking contests, talent shows, theatrical and musical performances either solo or with her family; she often shared the stage with her parents Thomas and Ruth Creswell (Mosher), and her brothers, Tom and David. Family life centered around music, with large gatherings and sing-a-longs around the piano, and Ginny carried on this love and tradition of music in much the same way – spending late nights singing with friends during her college years and with both friends and relatives (guitar in hand) on porches at Bear Springs Camps in Rome. She brought music to each of her classrooms and created her own music-filled family time with her two young children next to her at the piano, singing on trips in the car, or most anywhere with a guitar in hand, passing down her favorite songs and those of her parents. Some of her favorite memories during her last years were listening and singing along to her daughter Miranda’s performances in her room at Oak Grove Nursing Home (Waterville).

Daughter of a woolen mill superintendent, Ginny lived in Waterville, where she was born, Greenville, South Carolina, Gorham Maine, and Corinna, before settling in Dryden and then Jay, before relocating again to Waterville. Her mother Ruth’s (Mosher) family homestead in Rome, and the legendary Bear Spring Camps, were important places for her, both as a child and as an adult, working at Bear Spring, taking vacations there, and attending family gatherings, reunions, and multi-generational Thanksgiving celebrations up the hill (McGowan’s/Richardson’s). Throughout her life, family time, whether spent with her parents’ generation, with her beloved cousins and friends, or with her own children and grandchildren, were her most cherished moments.

Ginny was creative, resourceful, and handy, growing a bountiful family garden, transplanting roadside tiger lilies, ferns, and black-eyed susans to the edge of her yard, splitting her own firewood, sewing clothes and Halloween costumes, building the things they needed, and creating a wonderful childhood for her kids filled with woods and climbing rocks, sand piles and a clubhouse (The Fern Hideaway), whiffle ball games and driveway basketball matches, and endless hours on the beach at Bear Springs Camps. Those who knew and loved Ginny think of her as one of the most kind, caring, creative, talented, and loving people they’ve ever known. With an indomitable spirit and spark for life, she lived life to the fullest and shared her strength, courage, and love with everyone until the very end.

Ginny spent the last 14 years of her life living at the Oak Grove nursing home, in Waterville, Maine, where she found a true home with people who deeply cared for her and considered her family.

Ginny is survived by her daughter, Miranda Moody Miller, her son, Jonathan Dale Moody and his wife Shelly, her three grandchildren, Jacob, Grace, and Olivia, her brothers, Thomas and David Creswell and their families, and numerous beloved cousins, friends, and extended family.

An outdoor funeral service is planned for 3 p.m., on Saturday, October 10, at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade, Maine. Social distancing and Covid-19 precautions will be observed; all are welcome.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers Ginny had asked that in the event of her death, donations be made to support her grandchildren’s college educations.

Checks can be made out to Jacob, Olivia or Grace Moody, and mailed to Natalie Mickewich,

1 Carver Street, Unit 113,

Waterville, Maine 04963.

