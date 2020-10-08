SKOWHEGAN – Carol Ann Lam passed away peacefully at 1 a.m., on the morning of September 15, 2020, after a long battle with COPD and Emphysema.

Carol Ann was born in Massachusetts and raised by Kenneth and Virginia Brumm. She grew up in Yarmouth and spent her summers in Clinton, Maine, with extended family enjoying the Maine summers. Carol married and moved to Stafford Springs, Connecticut where they bought and renovated an old farmhouse. A son, Wesley, was born followed by a daughter, Kelley. Carol Ann loved working on the house and tending vegetable and flower gardens along with cultivated blueberry bushes which she then sold the berries on the roadside.

She later moved to Skowhegan, Maine, in the late ’70s and her family grew when son, Travis, was born. Carol was a kind hearted, generous soul. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays, you could always count on a balloon either outside or inside the house of whoever’s birthday it was along with a special gift or two wrapped in a cereal box with the funnies from the newspaper and possibly a brick to throw you off!

Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren playing games or working on puzzles. She had a passion for Genealogy and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, Boggle, Sudoku puzzles and playing with cards with Wes, her Aunt Vicky and Gene. She has always loved animals, I don’t remember a time when there were no animals in the home. She currently has three cats (two of whom were strays that she took in and cared for). She loved lobster rolls, spinach quiche and chocolate (anything).Junior Mints were a favorite.

She was predeceased by her son, Wesley, whom she adored. They helped to support one another, Wes would drive her to doctor’s appointments, to play cards at Vicky and Genes, or to just get groceries. She was also predeceased by her former husband and love of her life, Ed Lam. She has also lost many special friends; Donna, Sherri, Monya, Mary, Eva.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelley Mitchell and her husband Tom Mitchell and their son Wyatt Mitchell, also two bonus grandchildren, Dylan Mitchell and his fiancé Amber and their two kids Drake and Aubrey. Heather Mitchell and son Tommy Ingram III, son, Travis Works and his wife Eleasha Works and their sons Jacob Works and Lyle Works. A special cousin, Meredith Trask, and her aunt, Vicky, and numerous cousins.

We will miss her laugh, she was quite a jokester.

May there be no more suffering, Rest in Peace.

The family would like to thank the many staff who helped care for her from Lincare, KVCap and other agenices; Josie, Rebecca, Ethel, Melissa, Monica, and many more. She very much appreciated each and every one of you.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 at the convenience of the family.

Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

