Across America, and around the world, we’re watching Donald Trump with “shock and awe” as he drags our nation into the dirt. Our allies are mystified, exhausted and saddened. Our enemies are gleeful.

But here in Maine, things are even worse — because our very own Susan Collins, inexplicably, continues to trot along at Donald’s heel like a lapdog, enabling him and grinning from ear to ear. What kind of Mainer is she? We’re supposed to be flinty, honest and independent. Dirigo: “I lead.” Collins doesn’t lead at all. Her stated opinions are comically dim and empty, and she only votes “moderately” when her vote doesn’t matter. So much for seniority.

The recent presidential debate was a new low — the single most disgraceful performance ever by a U.S. president. Collins’ reaction? Nothing.

This, finally, is pathetic. That’s why it’s time to say, “Bye-bye, Susan. Hello, Sara.”

 

George Simonson

Harpswell

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles