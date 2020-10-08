Across America, and around the world, we’re watching Donald Trump with “shock and awe” as he drags our nation into the dirt. Our allies are mystified, exhausted and saddened. Our enemies are gleeful.
But here in Maine, things are even worse — because our very own Susan Collins, inexplicably, continues to trot along at Donald’s heel like a lapdog, enabling him and grinning from ear to ear. What kind of Mainer is she? We’re supposed to be flinty, honest and independent. Dirigo: “I lead.” Collins doesn’t lead at all. Her stated opinions are comically dim and empty, and she only votes “moderately” when her vote doesn’t matter. So much for seniority.
The recent presidential debate was a new low — the single most disgraceful performance ever by a U.S. president. Collins’ reaction? Nothing.
This, finally, is pathetic. That’s why it’s time to say, “Bye-bye, Susan. Hello, Sara.”
George Simonson
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘This Day in Maine’ and ‘The Lost Boys of London’
-
Letters to the Editor
Allen stands and fights for what’s right
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe loves Hallowell community
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 8
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins won’t stand up to President Trump
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.