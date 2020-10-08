I am writing in support of the candidacy of Matt Pouliot for Maine Senate. He served well in his first term and should be reelected.

Sen. Pouliot’s commitment to civil discourse is refreshing in today’s polarized political world. He is a problem solver and does not reject good ideas just because they come from the other political party. He studies issues and has in depth knowledge of the many issues that are important to the well-being of the people of Maine.

Matt is very approachable and will listen to your concerns. As a result, he represents his constituents well.

He and his wife, Heather, have local businesses and are committed to the development and progress of the greater Augusta area. They both are public servants and expend countless hours for our area’s betterment.

Join me by voting for Matt Pouliot on Nov. 3.

Bruce Williams

Augusta

