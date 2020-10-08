I do not believe that Donald Trump is stupid or without a plan. I think he is like someone Madeleine Albright describes in her book, “Fascism.”
That person “could make even his persecution of the defenseless seem like self-defense. … He convinced millions of men and women that he cared for them deeply when, in fact, he would have willingly sacrificed them all.” Among his tactics were “the strengthening and subsequent abuse of authority, the subjugation of the civil service, the affinity for spectacle, and the insistence that the leader … could do no wrong.”
Donald Trump reelected will grab more and more power to become like the dictators he so admires. I believe he is like the man above, Adolph Hitler, as described in Madeleine Albright’s book.
Vote for Joe Biden for president and work to save our democracy. We are fighting for nothing less.
Diane Potter
Gardiner
