I support Rep. Zeigler for House District 96 because he has proven himself to be extremely responsive.
During a time when schools are forced to deliver education remotely, expanded access to broadband internet in rural areas of Maine is more important than ever. I see this firsthand as a speech-language pathologist providing telepractice. I approached Rep. Zeigler and learned that he shares my concerns about the need for expanded internet access for all students. He has attended the broadband caucus for four years, and has excellent ideas about a joint private and public solution.
I am tired of politicians who are all talk and no action. Rep. Zeigler has already proven to me that he is far more than just talk. Please join me in voting for him in November so we have an advocate in Augusta who knows how to get the job done.
Amy Reid
Belmont
