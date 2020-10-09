Mark Walker left Hallowell far better than he found it. After five years on Hallowell’s City Council and seven years as mayor, Mark accomplished what many thought was impossible.

He helped complete the full reconstruction of Hallowell’s downtown, formulated a plan that transformed the old Steven School Complex to a modern set of offices, apartments and college dorms, and oversaw a city budget for a 10-year period averaging a 1% annual increase.

As a candidate for Senate District 14, Mark can bring these skills, knowledge and energy to the Maine Senate. Here is a self-effacing, easygoing professional who works with all to get things done. He is not an ideologue, but a practical , focused problem solver. He deserves your vote.

Larry Davis

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.