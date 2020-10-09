Kent Ackley, running for his third two-year term as a state representative, has my vote. As an independent, Kent has worked with both parties to address environmental issues like arsenic testing for our water, increased monitoring of invasive plants in lakes and streams and ethanol free gas. He is an excellent listener and a keen advocate for those issues that effect all of us in the towns of Monmouth, Sabattus and Wales.

Kent showed real leadership after the Farmington fire disaster. A conversation with a local fire chief prompted him to introduce legislation to make sure the families of fallen firefighters would receive appropriate compensation. It won almost unanimous support in committee, the House and the Senate. That is actual leadership and results.

Mary Beth Paquette
Monmouth

