Voters in Augusta have a chance this fall to elect an amazing young leader to our City Council.
Courtney Allen is running for the at-large council seat and I support her candidacy wholeheartedly.
She moved here over 15 years ago and has chosen Augusta as her home. Both her children were born in Augusta and attend school here. She graduated from UMA-Augusta and is studying towards her master’s at Muskie School of Public Service.
Now she wants to put her talents to work to make Augusta the absolute best city it can be. Take it from someone who has served Augusta for years, I know a hard worker with a big heart when I see one.
I hope you will join me in electing Courtney to the Augusta City Council.
Donna Doore
Augusta
-
