Augusta and surrounding communities are truly fortunate to have Matt Pouliot as our state senator. Matt is a strong advocate for the issues that really matter to his constituents. One of those is property taxes. As a city councilor, I hear often from people concerned about high property taxes, especially our seniors. Matt’s work to increase the homestead exemption has made a real difference in helping to reduce the burden of property taxes for his constituents.
I’m always impressed by Matt’s commitment to getting directly involved in efforts to help people. He’s helped out with the Elks’ backpack program, working to ensure areas students have supplies they need for school.
Matt is hard at work everyday serving our community. Everyone from students to seniors is better off because of the work he does for us. Please join me in voting to reelect Matt Pouliot to the Maine Senate.
Michael Michaud
Augusta
