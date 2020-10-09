This year, we can all see how important and influential state government can be. I can’t even begin to explain how thankful I am that Justin Fecteau has been our state representative. He’s been a wonderful voice for Augusta at the State House.

Two years ago, he said he was going to fight for students, veterans, the elderly and the voiceless. That’s exactly what he did. My family and I have seen his incredible work ethic, his desire to communicate with constituents, and just how reachable he has been.

Our state has some trying times ahead of it, and that’s why we need dynamic leaders to represent us. He’s been a champion for parents. Let’s send an ally back to the state house. Vote Justin Fecteau on Nov. 3.

Raina Gefvert

Augusta

