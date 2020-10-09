The Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter and Services hosted its 23rd annual golf tournament on Sept. 17 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro, according to a news release from the Waterville shelter.

A total of 72 golfers took to the 18-hole course. Several of the shelter’s volunteers assisted in checking in players, selling raffle tickets and managing the putting contest. Between the participants and sponsors, the event raised $24,000. Colby College was this year’s Corporate Sponsor.

“It has never been more important to ensure that all people are sheltered. We know that housing is critical in determining health and those without housing are at risk. The success of this golf tournament demonstrates the generosity of this region and our willingness to take care of each other in times of crisis. We’re grateful to everyone who has participated and partnered with us in the vital work keeping our most vulnerable community members safe,” said Katie Spencer White, executive director, MMHSS, according to the release.

The vision of MMHSS is a community where homelessness is a rare, brief, and one-time experience. The mission is to provide emergency shelter and deliver services to low-income and vulnerable people in order to achieve that vision.

