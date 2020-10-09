I recently had the pleasure of meeting Hilary Koch, candidate for Maine Senate District 16, at a Zoom House Party. I found her to be smart, kind and passionate about working to improve the lives of Mainers. I also found her to be a great listener, in addition to being able to explain what she stands for: good schools, health insurance not tied to employment, and Social Security are some examples.
In addition to having been a classroom teacher for many years, she’s got experience with the health care system, because she had to advocate for services and medication for her grandfather as well as for her son.
I’m a retiree who has lived in Waterville for 30 years. Hilary is getting my vote and I urge you to give her yours.
Sarah Seder
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Beyond the kooks and cranks, a certain reassurance
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 9
-
Letters to the Editor
Turner has quality most politicians lack
-
Community
Upland Game Bird Hunt set for Oct. 20, 21
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.