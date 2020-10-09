I recently had the pleasure of meeting Hilary Koch, candidate for Maine Senate District 16, at a Zoom House Party. I found her to be smart, kind and passionate about working to improve the lives of Mainers. I also found her to be a great listener, in addition to being able to explain what she stands for: good schools, health insurance not tied to employment, and Social Security are some examples.

In addition to having been a classroom teacher for many years, she’s got experience with the health care system, because she had to advocate for services and medication for her grandfather as well as for her son.

I’m a retiree who has lived in Waterville for 30 years. Hilary is getting my vote and I urge you to give her yours.

Sarah Seder

Waterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.