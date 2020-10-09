BRUNSWICK — Kelsey Sullivan scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter, as Brunswick defeated Edward Little 2-1 in field hockey action Friday.

Megan Lachance started the scoring in the first quarter for Edward Little (1-3). EL goalie Elise Syphers made 11 saves in goal.

Sullivan tied the game in the second quarter before scoring again in the fourth. Hanna Wentworth made nine saves in net for Brunswick (4-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

NYA 3, MORSE 1: Natalie Farrell put away a feed from Jasmine Huntman to break a scoreless tie six minutes into the second half as the Panthers (2-0) scored three consecutive goals to break away from the Shipbuilders (0-3) at Yarmouth.

Naomi Reischman headed in a Maggie Holt corner kick in the 75th minute and Jasmine Huntsman rounded the scoring for NYA on a pass from Angel Huntman in the 80th.

Wren Tetreault scored late in the contest for Morse.

BOYS SOCCER

HALL-DALE 2, RICHMOND 0: Camden Adams and Kai Lucas each scored a goal to lead the Bulldogs to the win in Richmond.

Sam Sheaffer made three saves for Hall-Dale (2-0-0).

Connor Vashon stopped 11 shots for Richmond (3-1-0).

