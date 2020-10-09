CLINTON/Bar Harbor – Edgar “Ed” Rhodes passed away at a Waterville Hospital on Sept. 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 11, 1937, in Rockland, the son of Lloyd and Georgia (Quimby) Rhodes of Bar Harbor.

Edgar was a 1955 graduate of Bar Harbor High School. He then enlisted with the Navy Seabees and was stationed in Puerto Rico where he drove heavy equipment and helped to build a new Navy Base. After the military service Ed attended the Northern Conservatory of Music in Bangor and taught music in Mars Hill, Ellsworth, and Skowhegan schools. He was later employed by Colby College, and finally the Discovery House in Bangor.

Edgar was a very caring man and a living role model for the patients attending the Discovery House. Ed loved children like they were his own. He was known as “Grampy Ed” to the children who accompanied their parents to appointments.

Edgar is survived by his amazing son, Lloyd Rhodes and fiancé Jeannie Bragg of Surry; granddaughter, Randa Rhodes of Bangor; his sister, Martha Perkins of Bar Harbor; his stepson, Scott Brown of Hinkley, his stepdaughter, Bethany Davis of Waterville; stepson Damian Stearns of Lexington, S.C., and stepdaughter Danica (Stearns) Wilson of Orrington; and many extended family members.

He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Lloyd and Georgia Rhodes; his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Stuart Reed of Torrington, Conn.; his son, Jeff Rhodes of Ellsworth, his daughter, Michelle Leathers of Trenton; and a very special brother-in-law, Leonard Perkins of Bar Harbor.

Funeral service will be held at the Sebasticook Lodge #146 in Clinton on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. Setting of the stone and a memorial service will be at the Ledgelawn Cemetery in the early spring 2021 in Bar Harbor, date to be announced.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Those wishing to

contribute in his memory may do so to the:

“We Honor Veterans”

at CHCS Hospice

(a program that honors and recognizes veterans at end of life)

42 Cedar St.

Bangor, ME 04401

