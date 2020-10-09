SMITHFIELD/Oakland/Danforth – Marjorie H. Golding, 90, eldest child of Earl and Emma (Sanders) Lisheness, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home in Smithfield.

Marjorie graduated from Danforth High School and the University of Maine Presque Isle. She married Philip Golding in Danforth on May 11, 1950. Together they had five children: Colleen Golding of Fairfield, Eileen Lynch of Winthrop, William “Bill” Golding of Bangor, Phyllis Spires of Smithfield, and MariAnne Golding of Skowhegan.

While living in Danforth, she taught at East Grand Elementary School and was active in several school and community organizations including Worthy Matron of NonPariel Chapter #92, Order of the Eastern Star, and Girl Scout leader for the Abnaki Council of Maine. She was also a licensed ambulance attendant for 25 years.

Upon Philip’s retirement they moved to Oakland, to be nearer the grandchildren. Here, Marjorie taught Language Arts at Williams Middle School in Oakland, was an Adult Education Guidance Counselor, and later became Adult Education Director for the Messalonskee School District. She thoroughly loved all of these positions and enjoyed working with both her middle school and adult students.

She became an active member of the Oakland United Baptist Church serving as Deacon for over 25 years and served as secretary and president of the Ladies Circle. She was made a Lifetime Honorary Deacon in 2013. Marjorie became an active member of Martha Washington Chapter #15 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Waterville where she filled many offices and was elected Worthy Matron. She was a duel member and an active member in Fireside Chapter #103 in Clinton. She was awarded life memberships by both chapters. She was a Grand Representative to North Carolina for Past Grand Matron Susan Gaines and Past Grand Patron Newell Farrington, and District Deputy Grand Matron for Past Grand Matron Sue Hawes and Past Grand Patron Paul Connelly and again for Past Grand Matron Phyllis Blakely and Past Grand Patron John Wardell, Order of the Eastern Star. Positions she enjoyed and the many friends she made on the Eastern Star “trail”.

Mrs. Golding was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Philip; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Edmond Williams, and Jeanie and Raoul Berger, and her only brother, Richard Lisheness.

She is survived by her five children; her six grandchildren, Brian and his wife, Alex Lynch, Megan Lynch, Zachary and Nicholas Golding, and Samantha and Anthony Spires; her two great-grandchildren, Mya Spires, and Carson Lynch; her sisters, Elaine and her husband, Winston Bartlett of Danforth, and Marilyn and her husband, Don Leeman of Round Pond; and many dear nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 at Oakland United Baptist Church in Oakland. Please call Marjorie’s daughter, Phyllis Spires at (207) 634-3669 if planning to attend as Covid 19 restrictions and mandates will be in place.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

