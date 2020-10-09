Your odds of hitting an animal on the drive home tonight? One in 91, according to State Farm.
Maine ranks 22nd in the country for its rate of animal collisions, according to a news release from the insurance company Wednesday.
State Farm covered 1,365 car-animal claims last year in Maine.
November, October and December are the highest hit months nationally, in that order.
Among State Farm’s safe driving tips: Brake, don’t veer when you see that deer: “Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.”
Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]
