I would like to encourage the people of House District 107 to vote for Jennifer Poirier to be our representative in the coming election. Jennifer has proven with her work on the school board of this district that she will listen to the people she represents.

We need to have changes in Augusta and I for one think Jennifer would be the one we need from this district. She has worked hard for School Administrative District 54 for many years and I believe that she would do the same for us in Augusta.

We need a person that will work for us in this district, someone that will speak up and help make some desperately needed changes in Augusta.

Frances E. Kelso

Skowhegan

