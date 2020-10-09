I am writing in support of Rep. Shelley Rudnicki.

I believe that Shelley represents her constituents well. Shelley is a longtime resident of Somerset County, runs a business here and raised her family here. She cares about the people. Even though her business could not be open in the beginning of the pandemic (i.e., not making an income) she used her funds to make masks for people in the area and also made and delivered meals to the senior and shut-ins in the Fairfield/Shawmut area. She doesn’t take the easy road by agreeing with everyone; she fights for the people of Maine because she genuinely cares.

Shelley may not agree with you but will respect you and your opinion and will agree to disagree.

I urge you to vote for Rep. Shelley Rudnicki for another term representing Maine House #108.

 

Sherry Tompkins

Fairfield

