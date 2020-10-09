I am writing in support of Rep. Shelley Rudnicki.
I believe that Shelley represents her constituents well. Shelley is a longtime resident of Somerset County, runs a business here and raised her family here. She cares about the people. Even though her business could not be open in the beginning of the pandemic (i.e., not making an income) she used her funds to make masks for people in the area and also made and delivered meals to the senior and shut-ins in the Fairfield/Shawmut area. She doesn’t take the easy road by agreeing with everyone; she fights for the people of Maine because she genuinely cares.
Shelley may not agree with you but will respect you and your opinion and will agree to disagree.
I urge you to vote for Rep. Shelley Rudnicki for another term representing Maine House #108.
Sherry Tompkins
Fairfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Beyond the kooks and cranks, a certain reassurance
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 9
-
Letters to the Editor
Turner has quality most politicians lack
-
Community
Upland Game Bird Hunt set for Oct. 20, 21
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.