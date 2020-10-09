Living in downtown Augusta, I met and became friends with Adam Turner a few years ago. When he announced that he was running for the Legislature, I was immensely happy about the prospect of him representing my district. I agree with many of his political views, including protecting Social Security, providing greater access to health care, and limiting climate change by expanding our use of renewable energy.

On a more personal note, I believe Adam has a quality that most current politicians lack. He is an active listener. On many occasions he has demonstrated a willingness to openly converse with others with different options or viewpoints without passing judgment or belittling a person.

This is a divisive time in politics. The ability to have an open and honest dialogue and to actually listen to others is something we desperately need right now. That’s why I’m voting for Adam in November.

John Taylor

Augusta

