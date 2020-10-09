Pine Grove Programs at 823 Ridge Road in Pleasant Ridge will offer its annual Upland Game Bird Hunt from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 20 and 21.
The cost is free for veterans and emergency first responders. Bring gun, ammunition, boots for woods walking, orange vest and hat.
To register, email Andrea Howe to sign up for either day. Howe will notify participants on or before Wednesday, Oct 14, if drawn.
Pine Grove can accommodate disabled hunters; notify Pine Grove if assistance needed.
For more information, visit pinegroveprograms.org, or email [email protected].
