Spectators watch from their designated circles during a Cony-Gardiner field hockey game Thursday at Alex Somerville Field in Gardiner. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo

Workers finish concrete where forms where being placed for the Denil Fishway being built along the outlet stream that flows past the Olde Mill Place at 934 Main St. in Vassalboro on Tuesday. The project is designed to restore the river and bring back the alewives. Buy this Photo

Maine State Police troopers search Wednesday morning in Litchfield for suspects from Connecticut, including a man wanted on robbery charges, who authorities said led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday night across central Maine. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Wayne Emington picks up trash Saturday during a volunteer cleanup event along the Kennebec River Rail Trail and its immediate area in Augusta. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo

A rainbow glows over a 7-on-7 game between Cony and Gardiner on Friday at Alumni Field in Augusta. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo

Lewiston High School’s Bryce Dufour competes in the KVAC championship at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro on Tuesday. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

A Cony volleyball player can’t get under a ball during a game against Messalonskee on Monday in Augusta. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Police stand outside a condominium Wednesday night on Indian Ridge Road in Skowhegan. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Waterville’s Abby Williams (592) and teammate Surya Amundsen (587) run during a meet Thursday at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Wild turkeys scatter Monday as they cross a road in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Rainwater pools along a street following a rain shower in Waterville on Wednesday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

More Week in Photos galleries
Purchase photos

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, Week In Photos

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles