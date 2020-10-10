Kalie Hess is the right candidate at the right time to represent Senate District 15.
With her professional background in public health, Kalie has committed herself to the well-being of our communities. This past year, Kalie was a strong advocate of our school vaccination law, which was upheld by a 66% majority of District 15 voters across the political spectrum. It was disappointing to see our current state senator, Matt Pouliot, actively campaign for the opposing side and their failed referendum attempt.
Not only that, I was disheartened to witness the adversarial nature with which Pouliot questioned Maine pediatricians who supported the law at the Legislature.
It’s time for a change. In the midst of a global pandemic, we need an advocate who understands that science and public health are critical policy matters that affect us all. I will be voting for Kalie Hess on Nov. 3 and I encourage you to as well.
Sara Kinrade
Augusta
