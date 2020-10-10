Jan Collins is running for Senate District 17, all of Franklin County, plus Vienna, Fayette, Belgrade and Mount Vernon. I have spent many hours talking with Jan. She understands the issues that impact the citizens of our state, including health care, the economy, the environment and education.
Jan supports fair taxation for all and lowering property tax. She also supports funding infrastructure for better cell and broadband service, which this year has shown us is so important. As a retired teacher, Jan will advocate for the best education for our children.
I have seen Jan talking with voters, always taking their concerns seriously. Jan cares deeply about the people of rural Maine. Her knowledge and experience, strong work ethic and commitment to public service make her the perfect candidate to represent District 17.
Please join me in giving Jan Collins your vote this election.
Nadine Marchand
Mount Vernon
