BOOTHBAY — Kiley Rolfe tallied the winning goal with 3:30 to play, lifting Hall-Dale past Boothbay 2-1 in field hockey action Saturday.

Ellory Stewart assisted on the winning goal for Hall-Dale (2-2), while Ava Corbin scored off an Avery Baker assist to tie the game after Boothbay took a second-quarter lead. Kelsey Cormier made eight saves.

Courtney Meader scored for the Seahawks (0-3), while Jaelyn Crocker made five saves.

