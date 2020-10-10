The next session of the Waterville Hope’s Place program will be held Wednesday nights online starting Oct. 21. Groups begin at 6 p.m. and end by 7 p.m., according to a news release from Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area.

The mission of Hope’s Place is to provide a safe, supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups.

This program serves youth ages 3 to 18 and their parents or caregivers.

Families who have experienced the death of a loved one are encouraged to call Jillian Roy at 207-873-3615 ext. 19 or email [email protected] for more information or to arrange a pre-group interview.

