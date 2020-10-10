PITTSFIELD – Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Young Morton, 68, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 7, 1952, in Troy to Arthur and Beverly (Houston) Young.

She left behind an incredibly lucky family including her husband of 50 years, Larry Morton, her son, Jason and his wife, Suzy Morton, and two very special grandchildren, Sydney and Jack Morton. She was super proud of her grandkids and rarely missed their extracurricular events. If it involved Sydney or Jack, Nana and Poppa were there.

Cindy grew up in Burnham and Pittsfield, graduating from Warsaw High School in 1970. Most of her working career was spent at Northeast Shoe/SAS in Pittsfield before venturing into her own business of embroidered apparel at Finyl Vinyl.

Through Finyl Vinyl, Larry and Cindy formed a special bond through their dedication in outfitting the school and sports programs in the local communities. Her devotion could be easily seen by her working late into the night, in the early morning hours, and even during the weekend to make sure the kids had everything they needed.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters and brother, Loretta McNichol and significant other Steve Staples of Gorham, Rhonda Faloon and her husband Rodney of Pittsfield, Penny Young of Pittsfield, and Chris Young his wife Melissa of Pittsfield; brother-in-law, Lawrence Morton and his wife Susan of Palmyra; aunt, Sharon Madore of Pittsfield; special cousins, who were like sisters, Jackie Rowell of Pittsfield and Cathy Rivers of Newburg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Special thanks to her sister, Rhonda, for her dedicated support and care during Cindy’s illness and for keeping Larry well fed.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16 at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield, with Pastor Jon Ouellette officiating. A gathering will follow at the Elks Lodge and all are welcome.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy’s name to the

MCI Football Boosters,

c/o Nikki Steves, Pres.,

204 Franklin Ave.,

Pittsfield, ME, 04967.

Guest Book