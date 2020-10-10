WATERVILLE – David Paul Proulx, 77, died peacefully at his home in Waterville, Oct. 6, 2020. He was born in Waterville on June 27, 1943, a son of the late Gerald D. Proulx and Lillian S. (Lessard) Proulx. He graduated from Winslow High School in 1961.

He was employed by Tony’s Pizza and Schwan’s as a delivery driver, Zayre and Ames Department Stores as shipping and receiving manager and Town of Vassalboro as transfer station manager.

He loved to go fishing with his children and spent many hours cultivating beautiful gardens for all to enjoy. He enjoyed his walks and dog-sitting Sarah.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela; children, John Proulx and wife Michelle of Hampton, Va., Libby Furrow of Vassalboro, Lilly Bickford and husband Dwayne of Belgrade, David Proulx and wife Deanna of Oakland, Tabith Proulx of Waterville, Heidi Hersom of Oakland, Randy Hasson and partner Jim McCoy of Columbus, Ohio, Kevin Hasson and wife Danielle of Ridge Manor, Fla., and Keith Proulx of Waterville; 14 grandchildren who deeply loved their PePe!!; several nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Proulx; and son, Bryan Hasson.

Our family would like to thank his neighbors, Julie and Gary Grenier and Susan Heaton-Jones for their assistance whenever needed and your many years of friendship. We would also like to thank Detective Damon Lefferts, Officer Nathan Bernier and Officer William Crawford of the Waterville Police Department for their assistance in our time of need.

There will be no funeral service or visitation hours per David’s request.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in David’s memory to

The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers,

93 Silver Street,

Waterville, ME 04901.

