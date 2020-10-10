BELMONT – Douglas H. Cross, 64, passed away Oct. 6, 2020 in Bangor at Eastern Maine Medical Center. He was the son of Leonard and Carrie (Mehuren) Cross. He was born in Hope on March 28, 1956.

Doug graduated from Belfast Area High School, class of 1975. After high school Doug joined the family business of well drilling. Doug expanded his expertise to include water pump installation and repair in the early 2000s. In recent months his son, Cody, was proud to take over the business being the fourth generation to continue the family trade, as Doug transitioned into retirement.

He loved the northern woods, especially the Moosehead Lake region. He and his family built their beloved “camp” in Kokadjo, where they enjoyed many weekends of snowmobiling, four wheeling and fishing. He was known for his special talent in fabricating, his latest project was his wood tumbler that he and his friend Mike spent many hours on.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Gary and Raymond; and his dog, Snoop.

Doug is survived by his wife, Lois of Belmont; his children, Gavin Cross, fiance Dakotah and daughter Zeplynn of Belmont; Cody Cross and fiance Megan of Belmont; Brian Cross and Isabel of Appleton; Jessica Patrick and daughter Lola of Belmont; Justin “Harley” Patrick and fiance Jenny of Belmont and children Oakley and Cohen; favorite “child” his dog, Bear; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, too numerous to name.

Memorial gathering will be held on Thursday Oct. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast, ME. 04915.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.ripostafh.com

Guest Book