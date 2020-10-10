AUGUSTA – Joseph Warren Russell died on Oct. 7, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born March 10, 1936 in Whitefield, the son of Lester O. and Bessie (Wentworth) Russell.

Following his graduation from Wiscasset High School in 1955 he entered the Air Force. He was stationed in Amarillo, Bryan and Lubbock Texas. He married Beverly L. Brann on Dec. 4, 1955 in Amarillo, Texas.

Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force In 1959, he worked at Bath Iron Works Ship Yard, Augusta Fire Department and Augusta Police Department. He also worked part-time at Augusta Supply. He drove school buses for O’Connors for the Augusta School as well as bus driver for Windsor School. He graduated from CMVTI in Auburn and attended University of Maine in Augusta.

He was a member of the Lincoln Masonic Lodge and the Kora Temple Shrine Chanters in Lewiston.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Jeanette Stults, two brothers, David and Norman Russell.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years; three sons, Joseph Russell and companion Gail of Augusta, John Russell and wife Martha of Carmel, Peter Russell and companion Nicky of Norridgewock, a daughter, Jane Godbout and husband Paul of Windsor; brother-in-law, Roland Stults of The Villages, Fla.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; an amazing aunt; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private committal service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

