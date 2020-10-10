NORRIDGEWOCK – Sylvia A. Hartsgrove, 66, passed away Oct. 9, 2020 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. She was born Feb. 7, 1954 in Oakland, the daughter of birth parents, Raymond and Clara (Morrison) Campbell.

She battled many illnesses and in spite of her conditions, she always put everyone before her. She was a God loving lady. Her heart was being there for everyone through her journey here on earth. She worked in nursing for many years. She always gave her all into working through her whole life dealing with all the illnesses she had. Sylvia loved her family trips with everyone going to New Hampshire to Santa’s Village and the coast to see the ocean and lighthouses. She loved her car, phone, Pepsi and she had God by her side to all of her destinations.

Sylvia is survived by her ex-husband, Allen Hartsgrove; daughter, Kelley Robinson and husband Robert, two sons, Kevin Hartsgrove and Peter Campbell; five grandchildren, Zachery and Justin Robinson, Logan Campbell, Ashley Campbell, Cody Hartsgrove; her birth mother, Clara Campbell; nine sisters; four brothers; very special niece, Mindy Moshier, very special nephew, James Moshier; Ginger and Arthur Smith; and many more nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews and family and friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Campbell; and a brother, Vernal Campbell. She leaves her love and affection to all.

A special thanks to all that could help and were there and to all the staff and doctors at Inland Hospital. God bless all.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

