WATERVILLE – Heaven gained another angel with the passing of our mother, Theresa Alice (Powell) Flagg on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the Lakewood Long-Term Care facility in Waterville. She joins her beloved husband, WWII Marine Veteran Harold N. Flagg, her infant son Carleton, her parents, William and Emma (McAskill) Powell, sister Sally (Powell) Wells and so many others, dear friends all. What a happy reunion. A sweet, gentle, generous person and a devout Catholic, Alice was a true survivor, having dealt with many health issues over the past 25 years. Born on Dec. 24, 1926, she spent most of her life in Waterville, save for the many adventures with her husband and children in Aroostook County, Campobello Island, and dozens of lake fronts throughout Maine during his career as civil engineer with the Bridge Division of the Maine DOT. She would always set up the household in these several locations, caring for her children, keeping them safe, including counting heads in the water. She provided a life for her children that is rare today. All six went to Catholic school, all wore uniforms (pleated skirts or creased pants), which she often ironed late into the night. Alice loved music, and had great fun later in life attending concerts by Willie Nelson and Brooks and Dunn with her good friend Judy Brennan.She is survived by her children, Laura Flagg and husband Kenneth L. Taylor of Stockton Springs, Bill and wife Stephanie Flagg of Stockholm, Robert Flagg and wife Geeta Ramani of Portland, Jeff Flagg and wife Carol Noonan of Brownfield, Barbara (Flagg) Bradley and husband Michael of Westerly, R.I., and Bonnie Flagg and partner Danny Huard of Oakland. She had 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. How those little ones coveted her love and touch and brought smiles to her face. She always said that raising her six children was the best time of her life. Alice is also survived by her dear sister, Mary (Powell) St. Pierre of Oklahoma City; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Her warmth and kindness extended to countless other friends and neighbors, in Waterville and beyond.Her rosary was always at her side, and her deep faith sustained her during difficult times. There are so many stories in a life of 93 years. Her strength of character, resilience and love will abide with us always. It is with deep gratitude and a sad, empty place in our hearts that we wish her Godspeed and eternal peace. A memorial service and celebration of her life are planned for Spring, 2021. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at ripostafh.com

