Who is the best candidate for president? I believe President Donald Trump is that man. With seemingly unending energy, he has kept his eyes like a laser on the goal, one by one fulfilling the promises he had made to the people. He expanded the economy, which became the best in modern times and is already beginning to come back. He has made excellent deals in trade, especially the deal with Canada and Mexico. A pro-life president, he has defended the most innocent among us, unborn children.
On the foreign front, he defeated the Islamic State. He is now advancing peace in the Middle East, as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have recognized, and will be trading with Israel. More nations will follow. For this he certainly deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. If reelected he will be able to continue bringing back the economy to where it was before COVID-19.
Janice A. Quimby
Starks
