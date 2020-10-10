U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold a socially distanced rally Saturday afternoon in Lewiston to support former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Warren, a progressive favorite who bowed out of the presidential race in March, will appear with state Sen. Nate Libby and Maine AFL-CIO President Cynthia Phinney at 4:20 p.m., the Biden campaign said in a news release.

The rally will be held at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 567 at 238 Goddard Road.

The Biden campaign did not give the location of the rally, saying those who RSVPed would receive information about the event venue.

Speakers at the event will “encourage in-person early voting, and mobilize supporters, students, and union workers to support the Biden-Harris ticket,” campaign officials said in the release.

Earlier on Saturday, Warren attended an event in Manchester, New Hampshire, that she live-streamed over Twitter.

We're live in New Hampshire! https://t.co/mEHiBurXdv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 10, 2020

