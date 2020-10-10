The Whitefield Library and Community Center will hold a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the library at 1 Arlington Lane.

The sale will feature fall bulbs from the Fedco Heirloom collection, used books and more. As part of the fundraiser, a special 2021 Whitefield Library and Community Center calendar featuring local artists of all ages will be for sale, according to a news release from the library.

The library’s renovation project is making progress because of the generosity of supporters and volunteers who have donated hundreds of hours working in the heat of the summer removing plaster, ceiling tiles, boards, putting up insulation, digging trenches and anything else a building built in 1884 might require.

Help support the library’s community renovation project, like it on Facebook or visit its website at whitefieldlibrary.org.

