My late husband drove Rep. S. Paige Zeigler to meet his constituents for his first two election cycles. When my husband complained that Paige wasn’t liberal enough, Zeigler said, “Remember, I represent all the people of my district.” He also must best fit our district (Belmont, Liberty, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill, Palermo and Searsmont) into Maine’s needs.
Rep. Zeigler is passionate about climate and education since our region is being transformed by warming, acidic oceans that damage lobster fishing and clamming. A former professional logger, Paige knows that warmer air and the violent winds accompanying normal storms affect our woods and new farms.
Environmental issues lead to Rep. Zeigler’s strong interest in education. Treating science like a social agenda ignores the critical need to move Maine forward.
Vote to reelect the one person with the experience and knowledge to lead our district into the future, Rep. Stanley Paige Zeigler.
Leslie Woods
Montville
