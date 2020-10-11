CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just under $2.25 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday prices may change a little in the coming days as hurricanes pummel the Gulf Coast, impacting oil production. Still, a decline in demand for gasoline because of the pandemic means there is plenty of petroleum available for motorists.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.36 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston at $1.78 per gallon.
The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.50 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Native Mainers plan to reflect, educate on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
-
Election 2020
Turner challenges Fecteau in House District 86
-
Auto Racing
Elliott continues road-course dominance, Busch ousted from playoffs
-
Arts & Entertainment
Wave of ‘Nutcracker’ cancellations hits dance companies hard
-
Nation & World
Average U.S. gas price falls to under $2.25 per gallon
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.