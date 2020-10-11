By all accounts, Democratic state Sen. Shenna Bellows is a nice person, but the upcoming election is not a contest for nicest person, but about issues, and issues have consequences.
On the issue of life, her abortion rights dogma lives loudly within. She supported L.D. 820, which for the first time forced all Maine taxpayers to pay for abortions, which she calls “legal medical care.”
And as if supporting abortion was not enough, she supported L.D. 1261, which allowed physicians assistants and nurse practitioners to perform abortions.
This year, in response to a question from the Christian Civic League, she opposed requiring transgender athletes to compete with their biological sex. She also opposes allowing parents to seek professional licensed counseling based on their faith for their children regarding gender and sexual orientation matters.
All in all, not very nice
Bob Scheirer
Randolph
