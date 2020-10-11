I know Matt Pouliot and Dick Bradstreet are very dependable, responsible representatives. I know they will do a great job helping with our community. They have helped me out and I know for a fact they would do the same for you.

Vote for Matt Pouliot and Dick Bradstreet.

 

Erin Pease

Vassalboro

