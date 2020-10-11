In this time of divisiveness, Matt Pouliot works to bring people together. He is a common-sense voice that works to have people hear each other, and not just argue.
Whether it’s voting for education, holding livestream sessions to keep people informed, or answering his constituents’ email, his record in the Legislature speaks for itself.
While many people today are voting against someone, I couldn’t be prouder to be voting for Matt Pouliot to return him to the Maine Senate.
Scott Milewski
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Food & Dining
With offices closed, work lunch gets a new look
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: So much for ‘The Art of the Deal’
-
Letters to the Editor
Do your homework before you vote
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry the real deal on education
-
Business
Lack of support stalls Maine lawmaker’s push for consumer-owned power
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.