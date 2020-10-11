In this time of divisiveness, Matt Pouliot works to bring people together. He is a common-sense voice that works to have people hear each other, and not just argue.

Whether it’s voting for education, holding livestream sessions to keep people informed, or answering his constituents’ email, his record in the Legislature speaks for itself.

While many people today are voting against someone, I couldn’t be prouder to be voting for Matt Pouliot to return him to the Maine Senate.

Scott Milewski

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.