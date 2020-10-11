In this time of divisiveness, Matt Pouliot works to bring people together. He is a common-sense voice that works to have people hear each other, and not just argue.

Whether it’s voting for education, holding livestream sessions to keep people informed, or answering his constituents’ email, his record in the Legislature speaks for itself.

While many people today are voting against someone, I couldn’t be prouder to be voting for Matt Pouliot to return him to the Maine Senate.

 

Scott Milewski

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles