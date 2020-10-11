ARLINGTON, Texas — After Dak Prescott’s season ended on a gruesome ankle injury, his running mate for all five of their seasons with the Dallas Cowboys had a hard time getting through the postgame interview.

Ezekiel Elliott sounded crushed, even after backup Andy Dalton led a drive to Greg Zuerlein’s second game-ending field goal of the season as the Cowboys rallied twice in a 37-34 victory over the winless New York Giants on Sunday.

“I can’t even think right right now,” Elliott, the two-time rushing champion, said to no question in particular as he continued trying to absorb the third-quarter injury to Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback who was the unheralded fourth-round pick the same year Elliott went fourth overall.

“It’s hard to kind of put in words,” Elliott, who rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns, said in the middle of an answer about Dalton’s role in the rally. “I’m sorry. I’m just struggling a little bit right now.”

Prescott was going down in the arms of defensive back Logan Ryan at the end of a 9-yard run in the third quarter when the Dallas quarterback’s lower right leg got caught under Ryan and appeared to snap.

Prescott reached for the leg as he writhed in pain, and TV images showed his right foot bent at an awkward angle away from his leg. He was fighting back tears as he was carted off with a cast on the leg. Most of Prescott’s teammates rushed to greet him, as did several New York players, including Ryan.

The team said Prescott had a fracture dislocation of the right ankle and was taken to a hospital, where surgery was planned later in the day.

“I feel terrible for him,” Coach Mike McCarthy said. “He was having a tremendous year in the short time working with him. He’s made such an impression on me and he’s clearly the leader of this football team. I have no doubt that he’ll bounce back from this and this will be all part of his great story.”

Dalton was Cincinnati’s starter for nine seasons before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall last spring and Dalton signed a one-year deal to be Prescott’s backup.

Dalton and rookie center Tyler Biadasz fumbled an exchange on Dalton’s first full series, setting up Devonta Freeman’s 4-yard scoring run and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas’ 2-point conversion catch for a 34-31 lead for the Giants (0-5).

After Dallas got even and forced a New York punt, Gallup made a toe-dragging 19-yard catch. Then he made an over-the-shoulder grab with Dion Lewis running stride for stride. Both catches held up on review.

The Cowboys (2-3), who trailed by two touchdowns in the second quarter for their fourth straight game with a double-digit deficit, rallied to take a 31-23 lead when Ezekiel Elliott ran in from 12 yards out three plays after Prescott’s injury. Elliott had 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

It was the first game at the home of the Cowboys for former coach Jason Garrett, the Giants’ offensive coordinator who was replaced by Mike McCarthy in Dallas after the Cowboys missed the playoffs amid high expectations last season.

Four years ago, Garrett chose to keep Prescott, then a rookie leading a franchise-best 11-game winning streak, as the starter over Tony Romo after Romo had recovered from an injury. Prescott has started every game of his career.

Garrett’s offense stopped a two-game streak without a touchdown by getting into the end zone on New York’s first possession, on a 3-yard reverse to receiver Evan Engram.

The Giants led 17-3 in the second quarter before the Cowboys went in front 24-20 with 16 seconds left in the first half on Prescott’s 11-yard catch on a pass from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from Elliott.

Graham Gano made three field goals of at least 50 yards for the Giants, from 55, 50 and 54.

