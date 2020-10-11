I first met Chip Curry about 10 years ago when we were both volunteer coaches for the youth soccer program at the Waldo County YMCA. I remember us being fast friends, no doubt because of his easy-going demeanor, his approach to coaching as an educator, and our mutual love for the game and for the kids we were coaching.
Chip has volunteered his time, energy, and expertise to a number of Waldo County organizations over the last 25 years and now he is willing and ready to serve Waldo County as our representative in the Maine State Senate.
Chip Curry will represent the people of Waldo County well and will work hard to ensure the economic, social, and environmental sustainability of our community, and that is why he has my vote in November. I encourage my friends and neighbors to vote for Chip Curry.
Kathleen Dunckel
Belfast
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
With offices closed, work lunch gets a new look
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: So much for ‘The Art of the Deal’
-
Letters to the Editor
Do your homework before you vote
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry the real deal on education
-
Business
Lack of support stalls Maine lawmaker’s push for consumer-owned power
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.