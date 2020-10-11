I first met Chip Curry about 10 years ago when we were both volunteer coaches for the youth soccer program at the Waldo County YMCA. I remember us being fast friends, no doubt because of his easy-going demeanor, his approach to coaching as an educator, and our mutual love for the game and for the kids we were coaching.

Chip has volunteered his time, energy, and expertise to a number of Waldo County organizations over the last 25 years and now he is willing and ready to serve Waldo County as our representative in the Maine State Senate.

Chip Curry will represent the people of Waldo County well and will work hard to ensure the economic, social, and environmental sustainability of our community, and that is why he has my vote in November. I encourage my friends and neighbors to vote for Chip Curry.

Kathleen Dunckel

Belfast

