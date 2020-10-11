As a university professor for the past 35 years, the last 17 of which have been in my home state of Maine, I understand the importance of producing bright and educated young adults. There is no political candidate in Maine who is more dedicated to education than Chip Curry.

That’s one of the many reasons I’ll be casting my vote for Chip Curry. He’s the real deal, and we need him now more than ever.

Charles L. Dufour, Ph.D.

Belfast

