As a university professor for the past 35 years, the last 17 of which have been in my home state of Maine, I understand the importance of producing bright and educated young adults. There is no political candidate in Maine who is more dedicated to education than Chip Curry.

That’s one of the many reasons I’ll be casting my vote for Chip Curry. He’s the real deal, and we need him now more than ever.

Charles L. Dufour, Ph.D.
Belfast

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles