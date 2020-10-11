Voting is a right that comes with responsibility. We urge you to do your homework by evaluating the candidates in terms of issues that are important to you. As members of the American Association of University Women, these issues are important to us: economic self-sufficiency for all women; educational access for women, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); Title IX; reproductive rights; and female leadership.

The biggest threat to economic security for all women is pay inequity. Nationally, women earn 18% less, on average, compared to every dollar that a man earns. In other words, for every dollar men make, women make $0.82. The disparity is even greater for black, Hispanic, and Native American women. This inequality limits women’s ability to support themselves and their families, and it impacts their future in terms of less money saved for retirement.

Advanced or specialized education correlates with higher earnings, and certain fields, such as STEM, garner higher wages. Education and higher wages also come with positions of leadership. Equal representation in positions of power is necessary to create a nation that supports all people. Moreover, women need a culture free from harassment and the right to control their reproduction.

Our homework entails investigating all candidates for how they and their voting record (if they have held office before) supports these issues.

This approach means not relying on sound bites, out of context quotations on social media or postcards, or debates.

Instead, look for the evidence in terms of their actions. This research will take time, it may mean voting for someone who is not a member of your political party, but the result is an informed vote.

Martha Arterberry

Submitted on behalf of the members of American Association of University Women, Waterville branch

Send questions/comments to the editors.