I’m supporting Deborah Emery for House District 76. During her long career in public education, Deb served as a classroom teacher, building principal, and superintendent. She was named Maine Principal of the Year in 2006 and a Fulbright Scholar in 2010.
As superintendent, Deb gained valuable experience with the laws governing all aspects of the operation of a school district and with preparation and management of a large budget. She has professional experience in negotiations and bringing people together to find solutions.
Deborah also has experience with healthcare issues, having served on boards for Russell Medical Centers and Healthy Communities of the Capital Area. Her knowledge, compassion for others, leadership skills, and ability to work with people of different viewpoints will make her a valuable member of the Legislature as she tackles important issues, including tax relief, reliable broadband, protection of our environment, high-quality schools, affordable health care, and others.
Becky Seel
Belgrade
