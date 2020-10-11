As one of Justin Fecteau’s colleagues, I have seen his expertise first hand in the classroom and in our world language department. That’s why we need to send Justin, a public school teacher, back to the State House.

He has been the most successful education reformer in the state these last two years; fighting for diploma reform, the trades, school safety, and supporting educators and students. We are experiencing a myriad of challenges due to COVID-19 and I am certain he will use his experience as a school teacher and legislator to tackle the challenges ahead.

We need to keep Justin at the State House. Our students deserve the best. I hope you will join me in helping accomplish this goal by voting for Justin Fecteau.

Sam Watson

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.