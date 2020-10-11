I am writing to support Kalie Hess for the Maine Senate. In my own work with her, I have witnessed her efforts to improve children’s oral health in Maine. She is smart, energetic, hardworking and caring, and she also listens closely and works collaboratively to build solid solutions to challenging problems.
Hess is also impressively knowledgeable and experienced in public health, serving on several state committees in her career, including as the current chair of the Statewide Coordinating Council for Public Health.
These qualities make her the best candidate to represent our community in the Maine Senate, which is especially true during the current and anticipated challenges presented by COVID-19.
Kalie has the skills, heart, commitment, and sense of fairness to move us forward through these difficult times. I urge residents of Maine Senate District 15 — Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro — to learn more at kaliehess.com and vote for Kalie.
Barbara Covey, M.D.
Oakland
